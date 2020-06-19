UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Directed Against LG Mardan Office Staff For Irregularities In Tendering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Action directed against LG Mardan Office staff for irregularities in tendering

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday barred concerned staff of Local Government Mardan Office from working for ignoring responsibilities and irregularities in tendering process of solarization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday barred concerned staff of Local Government Mardan Office from working for ignoring responsibilities and irregularities in tendering process of solarization.

While issuing directives, CM Assistant said that action has been taken after receiving public complaints regarding solarization of twenty schemes. He said that those found guilty of dereliction of duties would be dealt indiscriminately.

He said that Director General LG has been directed to remove officials after completion of inquiry conducted by Director Technical.

The inquiry revealed that date of tender has been changed and wrong bill of quantities were shown on website in contravention of approved rules and procedure, he added.

He said that according to inquiry report tender of 85.8 million rupees was issued for solarization project and the concerned officials failed to satisfy the inquiry officers. He said that on the base of preliminary inquiry report involved staff has been made officers on special duty and needed punitive action would be taken after final inquiry report.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan From Government Million

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

4 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

2 hours ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.