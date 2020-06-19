Action directed against LG Mardan Office staff for irregularities in tendering

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday barred concerned staff of Local Government Mardan Office from working for ignoring responsibilities and irregularities in tendering process of solarization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Local Government, Kamran Bangash Thursday barred concerned staff of Local Government Mardan Office from working for ignoring responsibilities and irregularities in tendering process of solarization.

While issuing directives, CM Assistant said that action has been taken after receiving public complaints regarding solarization of twenty schemes. He said that those found guilty of dereliction of duties would be dealt indiscriminately.

He said that Director General LG has been directed to remove officials after completion of inquiry conducted by Director Technical.

The inquiry revealed that date of tender has been changed and wrong bill of quantities were shown on website in contravention of approved rules and procedure, he added.

He said that according to inquiry report tender of 85.8 million rupees was issued for solarization project and the concerned officials failed to satisfy the inquiry officers. He said that on the base of preliminary inquiry report involved staff has been made officers on special duty and needed punitive action would be taken after final inquiry report.