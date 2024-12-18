Action Directed Against Private Guards Wearing Prohibited Uniforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Capital City Police has directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to take strict legal action against private security guards for wearing uniforms similar to the law enforcing agency.
In a letter issued here on Wednesday, the SSP directed to launch a special week-long campaign and take action against the persons who keep guards wearing prohibited uniforms.
He also asked the SDPOs and SHOs to submit daily progress report in this regard to the office of SSP Operations.
