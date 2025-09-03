Action directed against sale of unhealthy meat, milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan has paid a visit to the livestock hospital and took stock of facilities.

According to the district administration, the DC inspected the hospital's facilities and laboratory system and directed the officials to take strict legal action against the sale of substandard and unhealthy milk and meat in order to protect public health.

He further instructed that daily testing in the laboratory be ensured so that the supply of food items adheres to hygiene and safety standards.

He said that providing the public with safe, quality, and healthy food is a top priority for the district administration, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

On this occasion, officers of the Livestock Hospital also briefed the visiting officials about the available facilities, ongoing challenges, and the measures being taken.

