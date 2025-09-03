Open Menu

Action Directed Against Sale Of Unhealthy Meat, Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Action directed against sale of unhealthy meat, milk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanveer Khan has paid a visit to the livestock hospital and took stock of facilities.

According to the district administration, the DC inspected the hospital's facilities and laboratory system and directed the officials to take strict legal action against the sale of substandard and unhealthy milk and meat in order to protect public health.

He further instructed that daily testing in the laboratory be ensured so that the supply of food items adheres to hygiene and safety standards.

He said that providing the public with safe, quality, and healthy food is a top priority for the district administration, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

On this occasion, officers of the Livestock Hospital also briefed the visiting officials about the available facilities, ongoing challenges, and the measures being taken.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

15 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

15 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

15 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

15 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

15 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

15 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan