Action for Lasbela canal restoration initiated

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :XEN irrigation Canal Abdul Jabbar took action for the restoration of Lasbela canal in light of the video related to it that went viral on social media.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the machinery had been shifted to the site and the restoration work would be started as soon as the water level decreases.

"Irrigation department is aware of farmers' difficulties, especially in wheat cultivation season," he assured, adding that canal crack repair work would commence soon.

He, however, noted that water supply to the urban industrial and agricultural areas was temporarily suspended in connection with the repair work of the affected sections of Lasbela canal.