Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tonio acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, has initiated action against cattle pens in various areas of the city here on today.

Four cattle pens have been targeted in the crackdown, and owners have been instructed to relocate them outside the city within two days. One pen located on the road will be shut down immediately.

The AC warned that owners who fail to relocate their cattle pens will face consequences, emphasizing that the action is being taken in response to public complaints.