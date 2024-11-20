Open Menu

Action Initiated Against Cattle Pens In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tonio acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, has initiated action against cattle pens in various areas of the city here on today

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tonio acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, has initiated action against cattle pens in various areas of the city here on today.

Four cattle pens have been targeted in the crackdown, and owners have been instructed to relocate them outside the city within two days. One pen located on the road will be shut down immediately.

The AC warned that owners who fail to relocate their cattle pens will face consequences, emphasizing that the action is being taken in response to public complaints.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Road Peruvian Nuevo Sol

Recent Stories

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

32 seconds ago
 CM directs CS to take action against non-performin ..

CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti ..

33 seconds ago
 Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concern ..

Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi

35 seconds ago
 Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore ..

Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market

36 seconds ago
 66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog contr ..

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

16 minutes ago
FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Bal ..

FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 Police seize large quantity of firearms across pro ..

Police seize large quantity of firearms across province

16 minutes ago
 CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overse ..

CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overseas investors by Dec 17

16 minutes ago
 Exhibition of calligraphy, handicrafts of Iranian ..

Exhibition of calligraphy, handicrafts of Iranian artists held

4 minutes ago
 Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns compl ..

Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns completed

4 minutes ago
 COMSATS university Attock campus holds 2024 convoc ..

COMSATS university Attock campus holds 2024 convocation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan