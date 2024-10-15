Open Menu

Action Initiated Against Defaulters Of 1,456 Govt Shops In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Authorities have decided to take action against defaulters of 1,456 government-owned shops across Dera Ghazi Khan Division. Defaulters of rent and other dues have been issued notices, with instructions to seal the shops of those who fail to comply.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, presiding over a video-link meeting of the committee, stated that the rent of these shops would be reassessed. He also directed officials to regularly follow up on ongoing court cases related to the matter.

It was reported in the meeting that 477 government shops are located in key areas of Dera Ghazi Khan city, including Golai Committee, Ghanta Ghar Bazaar, Old Sabzi Mandi, Andhay Wali Pul, and near City Park.

In Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts, 691 shops are under provincial government control, while Rajanpur district has 288 such shops, many of which have outstanding rent payments.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and other concerned officials, who were briefed on the situation and instructed to take swift action to recover dues.

