Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue drive in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema has issued a stern warning to government officials exhibiting negligence in the ongoing anti-dengue campaign, announcing that strict action has been initiated under the PEDA Act against those identified for fake activity or absenteeism.

He delivered the warning while chairing a meeting of the District Emergency and Response Committee at his office on Wednesday.

Key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sajjad Ahmed, CEO education Tariq Mehmood, and Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, among others, attended the meeting.

Dr. Sajjad provided a comprehensive briefing on the campaign's performance to date.

Addressing the committee, Dr. Cheema underscored the importance of all departments playing an active role in dengue prevention.

He emphasized that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against any form of negligence in the destruction of dengue larvae, particularly during the thorough monitoring of public places, schools, hospitals, and high-risk hotspots.

The meeting decided to take immediate action against non-compliant government officials. Dr. Cheema stated that "such officials who receive salaries from the government treasury but do not work practically do not deserve any concession."

He cited reports from the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) showing approximately 200 officials had already been identified for being either absent from duty or showing fake activity.

The deputy commissioner directed all officers to conduct daily field visits and strictly enforce the zero-tolerance policy.

He concluded by reiterating that the anti-dengue campaign was a "national duty," urging all departments to perform their responsibilities with full dedication and honesty to safeguard public health.