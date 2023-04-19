Action intensified against wheat, sugar smuggling: in Bahawalpur division: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of Division Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, a crackdown is underway against the illegal hoarding and smuggling of wheat and sugar in Bahawalpur Division. During the last three weeks, as many as 50,000 wheat bags were seized in various operations.

According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar, 52 FIRs have been registered against 54 vehicles in Bahawalpur Division. As many as 22329 bags of 50 kg wheat have been seized and 30 FIRs have been registered in Bahawalpur district during the last three weeks, 26100 wheat bags of 50 kg have been seized and 19 FIRs have been registered in Rahim Yar Khan, 2009 wheat bags of 50 kg were seized and three FIRs have been registered in Bahawalnagar district.

He told that 9680 bags of 50 kg sugar were seized and 9 FIRs were registered In Rahim Yar Khan. He told that 31 check posts have been established in the Bahawalpur division to stop the illegal movement of wheat and sugar. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar has said that 146 personnel from the Police Department, 103 from food Department, 30 from Revenue Department, and 4 from Desert Rangers are posted at the check posts to stop the wheat and sugar smuggling.