Action Kicks Off Against Private Guards In Police Uniform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Action kicks off against private guards in police uniform

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Kashif Aftab Ahmed has directed all SHOs and SDPOs to take strict action against private guards in police, security forces' uniform or outfit similar to the law enforcement agencies.

A notification issued here said that it was observed that some persons keep private guards in disguise of police or security forces officials which was illegal, adding that all SHOs and SDPOs have been directed to interrogate such guards on the spot and arrest them for legal action.

It further said that the arms license of the guard should also be checked and if fail to produce legal documents should be charged under relevant sections and intimate the SSP Operations.

