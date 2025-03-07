Action Launched Against Profiteers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In the light of the orders of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected the various markets in different areas of the city.
Acting on public complaints at Sheikh Yusuf Chowk, action was taken against several butchers and heavy fines were imposed, Two butchers were arrested for violating the official price list and taken to the local prison for legal action, while several other vendors were warned to comply with the pricing regulations
During another action, famous Samosa shop near Tapanwala Chowk was sealed on the spot and a heavy fine was imposed.
Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that high prices and violation of the official price list will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Apart from this, action has also been take against milk adulteration, fines have been imposed and strict instructions have been issued to shopkeepers located at Topanwala Chowk and Sheikh Yusuf Chowk.
Assistant Commissioner strictly instructed shopkeepers to adhere to the official pricing and warned against overcharging.
