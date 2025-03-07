Open Menu

Action Launched Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Action launched against profiteers

In the light of the orders of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected the various markets in different areas of the city

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) In the light of the orders of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected the various markets in different areas of the city.

Acting on public complaints at Sheikh Yusuf Chowk, action was taken against several butchers and heavy fines were imposed, Two butchers were arrested for violating the official price list and taken to the local prison for legal action, while several other vendors were warned to comply with the pricing regulations

During another action, famous Samosa shop near Tapanwala Chowk was sealed on the spot and a heavy fine was imposed.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi said that high prices and violation of the official price list will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Apart from this, action has also been take against milk adulteration, fines have been imposed and strict instructions have been issued to shopkeepers located at Topanwala Chowk and Sheikh Yusuf Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner strictly instructed shopkeepers to adhere to the official pricing and warned against overcharging.

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of ..

Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan

1 minute ago
 Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur

Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur

1 minute ago
 Action launched against profiteers

Action launched against profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Consumers complain about poor quality of goods at ..

Consumers complain about poor quality of goods at Ramazan Bazaars

27 minutes ago
 Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

42 minutes ago
 Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony

Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony

42 minutes ago
Health Emergency Response Committee meets

Health Emergency Response Committee meets

42 minutes ago
 PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Fris ..

PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited

42 minutes ago
 Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

42 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

54 minutes ago
 Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over a ..

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

1 hour ago
 SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes aft ..

SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan