Action must be taken against elements responsible for opposing national policies: Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said it was a duty of agencies to take action against elements responsible for opposing the national policies of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always incited citizens for civil disobedience, adding any action taken against the state will not be tolerated.

He further slammed the PTI for thinking think themselves as patriotic and labeling others as traitor.