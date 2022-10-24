Action ordered against brick kilns without zigzag technology, smoke emitting industrial units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Monday directed the environment protection department to take stern legal action against brick kilns running on old technology and smoke emitting industrial units.

During his visit to different brick kilns here, he said that measures at individual and collective level were imperative to control smog like situation during present days.

He directed the environment department and other departments concerned to ensure the implementation on SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) to control possible smog.

He directed the anti-smog committee to go into the field and take action against brickkilns functioning without zigzag technology.

He also directed action against industrial units which were violating the environmental laws.