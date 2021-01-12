Action ordered against pharmacies operating without qualified persons

Pharmacies being operated without qualified persons would not be allowed to carry on further business, DC Amir Khatak stated this while presiding over meeting of Drugs Quality Control Board here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pharmacies being operated without qualified persons would not be allowed to carry on further business, DC Amir Khatak stated this while presiding over meeting of Drugs Quality Control board here Tuesday.

As many as 35 cases of medical stores pertaining to drugs rules' violation were put up in the meeting, with majority of them moved forward to Drug Court.

Amar Khatak directed drugs stores owners to purchase and sell medicines of approved pharmaceutical companies only.

He instructed drugs authorities to take action against medical stores which weren't caring of cold chain or least preserving standard temperature required for medicines.

He also sought action against the store's owner found selling expired drugs to customers.

No concession would be given to the drug store owner who would charge extra money against retail price printed on the drugs item, he concluded.