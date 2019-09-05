Action over selling expired medicines in Sargodha

Strict action would be taken against the medical stores under drug act who were involved in selling and keeping expired medicines, lacked drug license and invoice of medicines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) -:Strict action would be taken against the medical stores under drug act who were involved in selling and keeping expired medicines, lacked drug license and invoice of medicines.

This was decided in a meeting of district quality control board here on Thursday by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull.

Addressing the meeting, she said that the quacks were social evil and because of them diseases like Hepatitis and AIDs were spreading in the society.

She directed drug inspectors for taking strict action against the quacks under drug act and directed that all medical stores running without qualified persons should be sealed .

She further directed the health authorities to improve the performance of Government Health Centers in rural areas.

The DC was informed that 13 cases were registered whereas nine owners of medical stores were served warning.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Hussain Ahmad Madni, DHO Dr. Suhail Asghar Qazi, Secretary Quality Control Muhammad Zafar,drug inspector and other officers.