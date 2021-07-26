UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Plan Approved For Implementation Of Industrial Policy 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Action plan approved for implementation of Industrial Policy 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved an action plan for implementation of Industrial Policy 2020 for revival of sick and closed industries.

The approval was given in a meeting chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Monday to review various aspects of Industrial Policy's implementations.

Under the policy, various steps have been recommended for revival of sick and closed industries in the province. The meeting decided to provide uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to industries while construction of road and infrastructures to reach industrial units was also part of the policy.

The Industrial Policy 2020 included ten economic zones that would be established in ten years, two special economic zones in next five years and 19 small industrial estates across the province.

Similarly, six small industrial estates in Abbottabad, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Dara Adman Khel, Shah Kas, and Mardan would be given status of Special Economic Zones. Under the policy soft loans would also be provided to small and medium industries.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, KP CM Mahmood Khan said that low cost electricity produced through own resources would be given to industries. He said that all facilities were being provided to investors through one window service.

He said that all concerned departments have been directed to issue Non-Objection-Certificate (NOC) to new industries within stipulated time. He said that the government would strictly monitor payment of minimum wages Rs 21,000 to labour in industries.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Abbottabad Noc Road Mardan Gas 2020 All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Summer vacation is ‘strong opportunity’ to sto ..

3 minutes ago

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

18 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

18 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

27 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 44.33%, reach US $ 119m m ..

4 minutes ago

Bonus prize for an Olympic medal: 30 seconds mask- ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.