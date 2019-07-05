UrduPoint.com
Action Plan Devised Against Hoarders, Profiteers: Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:23 PM

Punjab Minister for Trade & Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said that an action plan had been devised against hoarders and profiteers

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee for Price Control at Civil Secretariat here.

The minister said hoarders and illegal profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand, adding that such elements did not deserve any leniency.

Market committees and price control magistrates would have to be reactivated and immediate action should be taken against any complaint of hoarding and overcharging, he maintained.

He said: "Overcharging is totally unacceptable and implementation of government rates will be ensured at every cost.

" Mian Aslam Iqbal said the administration would have to play its role to ensure sale of essential items on fixed rates.

Administrative officers should personally monitor the process of auctions in markets, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed.

It was pertinent to mention here that the meeting gave final shape to recommendations with regard to the fixation of official price of flour, sugar, pluses and vegetables.

After approval of the cabinet, a notification of official prices of essential items would be issued.

The meeting also reviewed policy of supplying wheat to the flour mills.

