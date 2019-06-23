Action plan for enhancing rice yield

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government has evolved a national programme with over Rs 9 billion for enhancing rice yield across the province.

Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that under the plan, strenuous efforts would be made for creating awareness among the paddy growers about the balanced use of pesticides, fertilizer and recommended seed for obtaining maximum output.

Under the plan, the first phase of farmers training had been completed while the next phase would soon be carried out. However, an awareness village level crash programme is being launched for reaching every village with focused approach to promote correct time of transplanting for different varieties, recommend plant population, balanced use fertilizer at proper time and weed control etc across the province.

In order to create the awareness among the farming community, a comprehensive campaign is being launched for the promotion of modern production practices for productivity enhancement and safe use pesticides, fungicides and weedicides.

In Sialkot district, the agriculture department is finalizing necessary arrangements for strengthening awareness programme in every village. The agriculture department is motivating the paddy growers to ensure their participation in training programme, sources added.