Action Plan Launched To Address Alarming Population Growth In Pakistan, AJK And GB

Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:22 PM

Under the ambit of the CCI (Council of Common Interests) approved recommendations to address the alarming population growth in Pakistan, AJK and GB

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) : Under the ambit of the CCI (Council of Common Interests) approved recommendations to address the alarming population growth in Pakistan, AJK and GB.

According to details, Action Plan for mapping of all general registered private sector practitioners and hospitals to provide counseling, information and services for Family Planning and Reproductive Health Services, have been launched in AJK.

This was stated by Secretary Population Welfare Department Raja Muhammad Razaq while addressing the dissemination event of the study titled "Mapping of Public and Private Sector for Family Planning and Reproductive Health Services. The ministry of National Health Services (NHSR&C, Govt. of Pakistan) at the federal capital late Thursday, it was officially said by the AJK State Population Welfare Department in a statement release issued to the media here on Friday.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. The event was also addressed by Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi, AJK Minister for Population Welfare, TEVTA and IT; Shaikh Nasir Zamani, Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Population Welfare; Ms Lina Mousa, Country Representative UNFPA-Pakistan; Dr Shahid Hanif, Director General Federal Ministry of National Health Services; Dr Muhammad Rafiq, representative of the KPK Health Department; and Dr Muhammad Asif Wazir, Technical Specialist UNFPA, Sanaullah, Secretary Population Welfare Department, GB, Asghar Ali, Secretary Population Welfare Department KPK.

"This mapping is an initial step for developing a model healthcare system through Universal Health Coverage in AJK and GB", he said and added that the study was financially supported by the UNFPA.

He lauded the M/o NHSR&C, Govt. of Pakistan and the UNFPA for the facilitation and providing technical and financial support for undertaking this important milestone of the FP programs.

Razaq expressed the hope that this initiative would lead to universal access to family planning in AJK & GB by ultimately contributing due responsibility for the Pakistan's wellbeing of Pakistan, he added.

Applauding the generous contributions and key role of UNFPA in Population welfare and over Development Sector in Pakistan, Razaq underlined that the august moot was also the part of UNFPA's marvelous contribution and support to the population welfare and health sectors in Pakistan including AJK and GB.

