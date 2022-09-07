UrduPoint.com

Action Plan Ready To Implement Climate Change Policy 2022 In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Action plan ready to implement Climate Change Policy 2022 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Forest and Environment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a 50-page plan for implementation of Climate Change Policy 2022 in which recommendations have been included to save various sectors from the effects of climate change.

According to the action plan of Forest and Environment Department KP, all the provincial departments and institutions would be tasked with a two to twenty years plan to cope with the impact of climate change, dealing with natural calamities and containing its effects on different sectors.

These tasks included preparation of a risk management system to save crops from extraordinary weather conditions, floods and drought and access to the best fodder and food for animals besides taking steps for filling the knowledge vacuum regarding effects of climate change on provincial forests.

Likewise, the plan also has recommendations for capacity building of the Forest Department and other relevant institutions to curb the cutting of forest trees and enhance forest carbon production under a modern strategy.

The proposed action plan included up-gradation of the principles for planning designs of the towns, minimizing the emission of green bio gases, use of state-of-the-art technology and effective methods for irrigation, promotion and generation of hydro power production in the province and awareness among people regarding imminent consequences of natural calamities in the wake of climate change.

The plan also included recommendations for assessment of health hazards in the result of climate change and implementation of a uniformed health policy, regular access to the clean drinking water, access to green and affordable electricity and economical persuasion and provision of subsidies for up-gradation industrial sector and technology to minimize emission of green gases.

