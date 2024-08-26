Action Plan Ready To Reform Power Sector: Awais Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister of Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Lagheri has said an action plan is on the anvil to introduce reliable reforms to the power sector with an objective to minimize line losses, bring down the cost of electricity production and pass its benefits on to consumers.
He expressed these views during a meeting at the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) office along with Federal Secretary for Energy Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan on Monday. He identified power theft as a major shock to the national economy and said that the government had taken bold steps to contain the menace. He said that on the special directives of the Prime Minister, the electricity crisis had been reined in through revolutionary reforms and hoped that at least 40 percent more power pilferage would be controlled very soon.
He said that apolitical and independent members had been deputed in the Boards of Directors (BODs) of distribution companies (Discos) to check power theft and provide best possible facilities to the consumers.
He said that Discos had been given a free hand to check electricity theft and in this connection, impartial action would be taken against power pilferers.
He expressed satisfaction over the performance of FESCO and said that power theft was not restricted to any province or region as it had plagued the entire country and the government would control it with an iron hand.
He said that FESCO officers and staff must work hard to eliminate power pilferage on a permanent and sustained basis.
He also directed ensuring recoveries. "Electricity consumers have been given a relief of Rs.45 billion in collaboration with the government of Punjab, so that people could easily pay their bills," he added.
He urged upon FESCO officers to provide maximum facilities to the consumers.
Earlier, Engineer Muhammad Amir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO, gave a presentation about the overall performance of the company and said that more than 11,000 cases of power theft had been detected up till now since September 2023. He said that 8,300 power pilferers had been nabbed so far.
Similarly, five FESCO employees have also been arrested while 27 others suspended as inquiries were initiated against them. He said that 27.16 million units fines had been imposed on power pilferers with an estimated value of Rs.847.88 million.
Chairman PPMC Saqib Jamal, Chairman FECO BoD Umar Farooq, board members Amir Zia and Mohtarma Zoi Khursheed Khan were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security2 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP2 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta3 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister3 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana3 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented3 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..3 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition3 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool3 hours ago