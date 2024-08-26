Action plan ready to reform power sector: Awais Leghari

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister of Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Lagheri has said an action plan is on the anvil to introduce reliable reforms to the power sector with an objective to minimize line losses, bring down the cost of electricity production and pass its benefits on to consumers.

He expressed these views during a meeting at the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) office along with Federal Secretary for Energy Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan on Monday. He identified power theft as a major shock to the national economy and said that the government had taken bold steps to contain the menace. He said that on the special directives of the Prime Minister, the electricity crisis had been reined in through revolutionary reforms and hoped that at least 40 percent more power pilferage would be controlled very soon.

He said that apolitical and independent members had been deputed in the Boards of Directors (BODs) of distribution companies (Discos) to check power theft and provide best possible facilities to the consumers.

He said that Discos had been given a free hand to check electricity theft and in this connection, impartial action would be taken against power pilferers.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of FESCO and said that power theft was not restricted to any province or region as it had plagued the entire country and the government would control it with an iron hand.

He said that FESCO officers and staff must work hard to eliminate power pilferage on a permanent and sustained basis.

He also directed ensuring recoveries. "Electricity consumers have been given a relief of Rs.45 billion in collaboration with the government of Punjab, so that people could easily pay their bills," he added.

He urged upon FESCO officers to provide maximum facilities to the consumers.

Earlier, Engineer Muhammad Amir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO, gave a presentation about the overall performance of the company and said that more than 11,000 cases of power theft had been detected up till now since September 2023. He said that 8,300 power pilferers had been nabbed so far.

Similarly, five FESCO employees have also been arrested while 27 others suspended as inquiries were initiated against them. He said that 27.16 million units fines had been imposed on power pilferers with an estimated value of Rs.847.88 million.

Chairman PPMC Saqib Jamal, Chairman FECO BoD Umar Farooq, board members Amir Zia and Mohtarma Zoi Khursheed Khan were also present in the meeting.