Action Plan To Be Finalized To Promote Cotton Cultivation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that suggestions had been sought from stakeholders in the light of which an action plan would be finalized to promote cotton cultivation across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that suggestions had been sought from stakeholders in the light of which an action plan would be finalized to promote cotton cultivation across the province.
He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Agriculture House to devise a cotton strategy. He said that early sowing of cotton resulted in higher per-acre yield, adding that maximum land would be brought under early cotton cultivation and only approved high-yielding cotton varieties would be cultivated.
He further emphasized that February and March were the most suitable months for early cotton cultivation. At village and union council levels, unutilized land would be prioritized for early cotton sowing.
Lands vacated after the harvesting of oilseed crops would also be used for early cotton cultivation whereas early cotton would also be sown between untilized area of potatoes and sugarcane crops.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Additional Secretary Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Agricultural consultant Dr Anjum and others.
Recent Stories
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan
Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah
Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation1 minute ago
-
Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah1 minute ago
-
Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to education to blind people: P ..31 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to empower people through education: PM31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Khaliq Hazara1 hour ago
-
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order1 hour ago
-
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik1 hour ago
-
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO1 hour ago
-
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today2 hours ago
-
Five wanted in triple murder netted32 minutes ago
-
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone32 minutes ago
-
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders32 minutes ago