Action Plan To Be Finalized To Promote Cotton Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 11:31 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that suggestions had been sought from stakeholders in the light of which an action plan would be finalized to promote cotton cultivation across the province

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Agriculture House to devise a cotton strategy. He said that early sowing of cotton resulted in higher per-acre yield, adding that maximum land would be brought under early cotton cultivation and only approved high-yielding cotton varieties would be cultivated.

He further emphasized that February and March were the most suitable months for early cotton cultivation. At village and union council levels, unutilized land would be prioritized for early cotton sowing.

Lands vacated after the harvesting of oilseed crops would also be used for early cotton cultivation whereas early cotton would also be sown between untilized area of potatoes and sugarcane crops.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Additional Secretary Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Agricultural consultant Dr Anjum and others.

