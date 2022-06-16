Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 433 buildings declared dangerous to be demolished during a campaign against worn out and illegal constructions in Southern District while action will also be taken against 40 illegal constructions.

A meeting held here on Thursday with Acting Commissioner Karachi Captain (retd) Abdul Sattar Issani in chair also worked out an operation plan for an effective operation against illegal buildings in collaboration with the Sindh Building Control Authority.

Buildings declared as cultural heritage would not be demolished, instead necessary repairs will be taken at national heritage buildings.

Issani who is also deputy commissioner of district South said that verification of legal documents was underway and 433 dangerous buildings will be razed down while 40 illegal buildings will be sealed and all illegal portions will be demolished.

He also called for action against illegal warehouses set up in the basement of commercial and non-commercial buildings.

Decisions of the meeting should be strictly implemented and progress report should be presented in the next meeting, he asked and directed that concerned civic agencies would also be consulted to disconnect the utility connections of all illegal buildings.