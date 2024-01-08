Action planned against 125 absent teachers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The education Department has planned to take action against 125 teachers who remained absent from training for election duty.

According to CEO Education Kashif Zia, 125 teachers were reportedly absent from election training and their lists were complied for action.

In this connection, all DOs Education were directed to probe into the matter and submit their reports so that departmental action could be initiated against the absentee teachers, he added.