UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Program To Support Girls' Education, Women Economic Empowerment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Action program to support girls' education, women economic empowerment

A 100-day national action program in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Rights and the World Bank Group was launched at Quaid-i-Azam University here Wednesday to support girls education and women economic empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):A 100-day national action program in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Rights and the World Bank Group was launched at Quaid-i-Azam University here Wednesday to support girls education and women economic empowerment.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood led discussions on the need to address 'Learning Poverty'.

The session was focused on challenges and opportunities in eliminating Learning Poverty and increasing women economic empowerment. The initiative highlighted statistics that show 55 percent of Pakistan's 22.

5 million out-of-school children are girls and only 26 percent of women are active in the country's labor force.

The 100-day campaign calls for awareness, advocacy and action on a national scale to address this.

"Girls and women are central to Pakistan's long-term aspirations to become a prosperous country when it turns 100," said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

"The World Bank is committed to supporting all stakeholders to prioritize actions for girls to excel in education and women to thrive in the workplace."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Education Women All Million

Recent Stories

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

51 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

29 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

29 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

30 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

30 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.