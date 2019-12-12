Action program to support girls' education, women economic empowerment

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):A 100-day national action program in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Human Rights and the World Bank Group was launched at Quaid-i-Azam University here Wednesday to support girls education and women economic empowerment.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood led discussions on the need to address 'Learning Poverty'.

The session was focused on challenges and opportunities in eliminating Learning Poverty and increasing women economic empowerment. The initiative highlighted statistics that show 55 percent of Pakistan's 22.

5 million out-of-school children are girls and only 26 percent of women are active in the country's labor force.

The 100-day campaign calls for awareness, advocacy and action on a national scale to address this.

"Girls and women are central to Pakistan's long-term aspirations to become a prosperous country when it turns 100," said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

"The World Bank is committed to supporting all stakeholders to prioritize actions for girls to excel in education and women to thrive in the workplace."