UrduPoint.com

Action Recommended Against CO Over Death Of Two Sewermen

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Action recommended against CO over death of two sewermen

Administrator Baldia Khangarh has sent a letter to secretary local government recommending registration of FIR against chief officer Baldia Khangarh over death of two sewermen while they were cleaning a deep gutter reportedly without adopting safety measures last week

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Baldia Khangarh has sent a letter to secretary local government recommending registration of FIR against chief officer Baldia Khangarh over death of two sewermen while they were cleaning a deep gutter reportedly without adopting safety measures last week.

Chief Officer Baldia Muzaffargarh, Rana Mehboob Alam, who also has the additional charge of CO office of Baldia Khangarh, had asked two sewermen to enter into a 20-feet deep gutter for its cleaning on July12-13 night without required safety material.

Both sewermen, had, however, died during the operation.

Keeping in view the recent incident and repeated complaints from Khngarh residents over poor performance, administrator Khangarh sent recommendations to high ups for registration of a case and deputing a new chief officer at Baldia Khangarh to replace CO Rana Mahboob.

Related Topics

Poor Died Muzaffargarh Baldia Khangarh FIR From Government

Recent Stories

School teachers' presence remain below 90 percent ..

School teachers' presence remain below 90 percent in KP: Report

2 minutes ago
 Two held; arms, drugs recovered

Two held; arms, drugs recovered

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority plants 2000 sapli ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority plants 2000 saplings

4 minutes ago
 Imran accuses Zardari of offering Rs 500m to PTI M ..

Imran accuses Zardari of offering Rs 500m to PTI MPAs ahead of Punjab CM’s ele ..

15 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium; arrests t ..

ANF recovers 79 kg charras, 35 kg opium; arrests two accused

4 minutes ago
 Miftah agreed to bring furniture retailers under f ..

Miftah agreed to bring furniture retailers under fix tax regime

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.