Action recommended against CO over death of two sewermen

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Baldia Khangarh has sent a letter to secretary local government recommending registration of FIR against chief officer Baldia Khangarh over death of two sewermen while they were cleaning a deep gutter reportedly without adopting safety measures last week.

Chief Officer Baldia Muzaffargarh, Rana Mehboob Alam, who also has the additional charge of CO office of Baldia Khangarh, had asked two sewermen to enter into a 20-feet deep gutter for its cleaning on July12-13 night without required safety material.

Both sewermen, had, however, died during the operation.

Keeping in view the recent incident and repeated complaints from Khngarh residents over poor performance, administrator Khangarh sent recommendations to high ups for registration of a case and deputing a new chief officer at Baldia Khangarh to replace CO Rana Mahboob.