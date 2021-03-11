Action recommended against official on double government job

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A departmental inquiry committee has recommended action against an assistant superintendent of post office (delivery branch) after allegations of doing double government job and drawing salaries turned out to be true.

A citizen had stated in his complaint to FIA and DG Pakistan Post that the official was simultaneously doing jobs for some time in postal services as well as in education department as educator.

A four-member inquiry committee headed by divisional superintendent postal services, Sahiwal, was deputed to probe the matter and the committee has recommended action, according to official sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official was recruited as clerk in postal department in 2004, however, in 2009, he joined education department as educator at a high school in Multan and drew salaries from both departments.

Later, in 2010, he joined postal services as assistant superintendent (trainee) under direct quota and also got his clerical services regularized in collusion with other officials.

The inquiry committee observed in its findings that the official remained employee of two departments from Aug 31, 2009 to Jan 15, 2010 and recommended disciplinary action. The committee also sought another inquiry to identify officials who were involved in counting the official's service as clerk at the time of his joining as assistant superintendent, and recovery of any extra pay/allowances or back benefits from the official if these were provided to the official. It further stated that the official did not receive salary for Oct 2009 and sought inquiry to find out who drew that salary worth Rs 8751 and the amount be recovered from those involved in the matter.