Action: Rs 294,000 Recovered,deposited In Govt Kitty

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

Action: Rs 294,000 recovered,deposited in govt kitty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption department Sargodha headed by Babar Rehman Warraich, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Division took action over a complaint regarding malpractice in depositing government registry fees.

According to official sources, a citizen registered a complaint at the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal that a double storey building was being constructed on 10 marla plot in Qartuba Town but the owner and circle Patwari showed it a mere plot in government documents and deposited much smaller fee with malafide intention which damaged the exchequer.

Taking notice, the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha handed over its inquiry to Nisar Ahmad Joyia, Assistant Director (Monitoring), Anti-Corruption Sargodha. He thoroughly examined the records of the Revenue Department during the inquiry and inspected the location. Taking action, an amount of Rs. 294,000 was recovered and deposited in the treasury of government and further action was underway.

