Action sought against India for targeting minorities' holy sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ):Prime Minister's Special Aide on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday called upon the world leaders to take immediate action against India for targeting religious places of minorities.

He made this demand in the backdrop of the United Nations' resolution on protection of holy sites passed on the other day, irking the New Dehli which showed resistance against Pakistan in co-sponsoring the initiative, said a statement issued here.

The said thousands of mosques, churches and temples of Sikh community were demolished by Hindu fanatics in the so-called democracy, Ashrafi, who also holds office of Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, also cited the example of Babri Masjid which was completely destroyed by the Hindu activists in 90s.

Hafiz Ashrafi said, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution on the protection of religious holy places is due to the joint efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The adoption of the UN resolution following the accepting another unanimous resolution at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers' level meeting was a testimony to Pakistan's strong ties with Islamic countries and the success of Pakistan's foreign policy, he said.

Ashrafi lauded endeavors of The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, saying that the credit for the passage of UN resolution also goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan's unflinching stance and continued efforts against raising violence and atrocities against minorities in India.

Ashrafi urged Muslim Ummah to forge unity among their ranks to protect the sanctity of their Holy places fight terrorism and extremism.

Meanwhile, Ashrafi strongly condemned bomb blasts in Iraq, saying Pakistan stood with the Iraqi government and people against violence and terrorism.

Ashrafi stressed upon devising effective strategy and joint efforts for eradicating the menace of terrorism in Arab Islamic countries.

Ashrafi announced hosting, '5th International Message of Islam Conference,' in May this year in the federal capital, in which notable Religious scholars and important personalities from all over Muslim world would participate.