Action sought against kite-flying with chemically-coated strings

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Residents have urged authorities concerned to take action against kite-flying to protect citizens from any untoward incidents due to chemically coated strings.

.” As cold has decreased and kite-flying activity has started gaining momentum, children can suffer cuts and wounds to their necks and faces after coming in contact with the hazardous kite strings while playing in streets or grounds,” a resident Altaf Khan said.

Thus, action is essential to discourage the potentially dangerous activity of kite-flying with chemically coated strings, he said.

In this regard, he was of the view that a crackdown should be launched on kite-selling shops immediately and apprehend those involved in the sale of chemical-coated kite strings.

Currently, youth and children have been observed using chemically coated strings in streets and open spaces which could potentially lead to incidents.

Coupled with stringent law enforcement actions, an effective community awareness drive should also be launched to overcome the issue, the opined.

The administration says that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and effective action was taken against violators.