UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Starts Against Owners Of 'Benami' Properties:Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:33 PM

Action starts against owners of 'Benami' properties:Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the action against the owners of Benami' properties hasstarted as the government was serious and means business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the action against the owners of Benami' properties hasstarted as the government was serious and means business.

In a tweet, he said unlike former Prime Minister the incumbent Prime Minister was following his promises. The government has already given ample time to 'Benamidars' to declare their properties within the stipulated time. But these people treated it as a usual business.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business Government

Recent Stories

Six killed in Bangladesh textile factory blaze

1 minute ago

Expo 2020’s London World Majlis mulls over poten ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1m tribal families to get free health facilit ..

3 minutes ago

Passenger boat capsizes in Tarbela lake

3 minutes ago

Total starts production at French biofuel refinery ..

3 minutes ago

ADGM, ARRA to enhance economic integration between ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.