Action starts against owners of 'Benami' properties:Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the action against the owners of Benami' properties hasstarted as the government was serious and means business.
In a tweet, he said unlike former Prime Minister the incumbent Prime Minister was following his promises. The government has already given ample time to 'Benamidars' to declare their properties within the stipulated time. But these people treated it as a usual business.