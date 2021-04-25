Action taken against 1336 profiteers during fortnight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates were working to enforce official prices of daily use items across the district.

In this regard, they also took action against 1336 profiteers on overcharging in general markets and bazaars during last fortnight and cases have been got registered against 197 vendors for serious violation of Price Control Act.

The magistrates also imposed fine of Rs.235,000/- on profiteers during this period, said a spokesman of local administration today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates to accelerate crackdown against profiteers to provide maximum relief to the consumers.