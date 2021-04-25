UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Action Taken Against 1336 Profiteers During Fortnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

Action taken against 1336 profiteers during fortnight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates were working to enforce official prices of daily use items across the district.

In this regard, they also took action against 1336 profiteers on overcharging in general markets and bazaars during last fortnight and cases have been got registered against 197 vendors for serious violation of Price Control Act.

The magistrates also imposed fine of Rs.235,000/- on profiteers during this period, said a spokesman of local administration today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates to accelerate crackdown against profiteers to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

Related Topics

Fine Price Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

37 minutes ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

52 minutes ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

52 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

1 hour ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.