Action taken against 215 vehicles over one-way violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) During the ongoing campaign of the Dolphin Squad, crackdown on violators of the one-way law is continuing currently.

Squad sources told APP on Thursday that action was taken against 208 vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles during the last 48 hours. These vehicles included 198 motorcycles, nine auto-rickshaws and eight other vehicles.

SP Dolphin Zohaib Ranjha said in a statement that an operation was under way in different areas of the provincial capital. He said most of violators of the one-way law include auto-rickshaws and motorcyclists.

He said that vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed to enter the Punjab capital, adding that heavy vehicles had worsened the smog problem in Lahore.

Zohaib Ranjha also warned of strict action against motorbike riders with wearing helmet.