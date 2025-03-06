Open Menu

Action Taken Against 22 Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM



SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-General (ADC-G) Ayub Bukhari has taken action against 22 profiteers under the Price Control Act.

Fifteen shopkeepers were fined a total of Rs. 390,000 for overcharging, three shops were sealed while four cases were registered.

The ADC-G was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, price magistrates Adnan, Dr. Tanveer, DO Industries Tanveer Ahmed and local police officers.

