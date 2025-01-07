Action Taken Against 251,378 Vehicles In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The city traffic police took action against 251,378 vehicles and imposed
a fine of Rs 17,994,100 during the last year.
According to a report, 53,003 vehicles were impounded and 500 drivers were arrested while
91 licenses and 39 vehicles route permits were suspended.
To improve traffic flow, a total of 18,093 vehicles were lifted while taking action against
wrong parking.
The special anti-encroachment squad took action against illegal encroachments across the
city and registered 350 cases against shopkeepers.
For the convenience of people, the facility of driving test was introduced at tehsil level
and a total of 7,0297 licenses were issued in Sialkot during the last year.
