Action Taken Against 3,723 In 3,885 Search Operations This Year: CCPO

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Action taken against 3,723 in 3,885 search operations this year: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the Lahore police continue to carry out intelligence-based search operations to ensure the safety of citizens and their property as well as to maintain peace.

In a statement, he said 3,885 search operations had been conducted this year in which 99,694 houses, 51,804 tenants and 424,840 individuals were checked.

"Over 196 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels and 4,836 shops were also inspected. Additionally, legal action was taken against 3,723 individuals under Section 55/109 of the CrPC. During this period, 20 drug cases and 30 cases involving illegal weapons were registered. Similarly, 41 proclaimed offenders were also apprehended," he added.

The Lahore police were actively working to provide a secure environment for the public, he concluded.

