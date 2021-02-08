Action taken against 4 illegal housing societies in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :District Government Bahawalpur has launched a crackdown against illegal housing societies and land grabbers on the directions of Government of Punjab under the supervision of Commissioner Bahawalpur Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

The action was taken against four illegal housing societies. One housing society named Dreamland was constructed near Mouza 9/BC. The development work was stopped and the boundary wall was demolished.

Entrance Gates of Meer Garden in 10/BC were demolished and the development work has been stopped.

Condonation fee of Taha Town was not paid and the society was unapproved therefore, office, advertisements of society and entrance gates were demolished.

In another action, Green Villas at Karachi Bypass Road was an unapproved society of which the boundary walls were demolished. According to Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, the crackdown against illegal housing schemes and land grabbers will continue until all the illegal possessions and encroachments are demolished from the division.

He said that the campaign is initiated to save people from wasting their hard-earned money on illegal and unapproved housing societies.