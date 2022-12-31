UrduPoint.com

Action Taken Against Elements Involved In Filling Sui Gas In Plastic Bags

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Action taken against elements involved in filling sui gas in plastic bags

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that actions are underway against those filling sui gas from supply lines situated in Karak.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Barrister Saif said that cases have been registered and action has been taken against those elements. He said that raids have also been conducted by district administration and sui gas authorities in other districts after receiving same kinds of complaints.

CM aide also urged people to refrain from filling sui gas in plastic bags and said that such activities are life-threatening and should be avoided in the public interest

