Action Taken Against Encroachments At Paharpur Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Action taken against encroachments at Paharpur Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The district administration has conducted a massive operation to remove encroachments at various areas of Paharpur Tehsil.

According to the district administration the staff of the municipal administration of Paharpur took the action on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman.

During the operation, the anti-encroachments removed handcarts, makeshift sheds, and wooden slabs from Chasma Road and Rangpur Adda.

It is pertinent to mention that the encroachments had long caused disruptions to both traffic flow and pedestrian movement in these busy areas.

The effort is part of an ongoing initiative to maintain order and improve the overall infrastructure of the region.

