Action Taken Against Encroachments At Paharpur Tehsil
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The district administration has conducted a massive operation to remove encroachments at various areas of Paharpur Tehsil.
According to the district administration the staff of the municipal administration of Paharpur took the action on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman.
During the operation, the anti-encroachments removed handcarts, makeshift sheds, and wooden slabs from Chasma Road and Rangpur Adda.
It is pertinent to mention that the encroachments had long caused disruptions to both traffic flow and pedestrian movement in these busy areas.
The effort is part of an ongoing initiative to maintain order and improve the overall infrastructure of the region.
Recent Stories
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action taken against encroachments at Paharpur Tehsil5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival – Sukkur Chapter to be held on Feb 25-265 minutes ago
-
Polio Campaign officially launched in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Inimical elements attempting to sabotage Balochistan's peace, development not to succeed: PM15 minutes ago
-
SCBP welcomes transfer of judges to IHC15 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill to impose 45% tax on Rs 5.6 m income25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to Lead Global Space Dialogue with ICAST 202535 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles over 800 emergencies in Jan35 minutes ago
-
Army,Rangers to be deployed for Ti-Nation Series matches35 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh inaugurates anti-polio campaign, urges people to welcome vaccination teams35 minutes ago
-
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI38 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects involved in visa fraud45 minutes ago