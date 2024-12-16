Action taken against illegal allotments; Pirzada told NA

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday said that action had been taken against the Deputy Director of Housing involved in the illegal allotment of government residences.

Replying to a question of MNA Shaista Khan during the Question Hour, the federal minister told the National Assembly that action had also been taken against those who benefited from the illegal allotments, adding all illegal allotment orders had been reversed.

Pirzada informed that the new lists were being compiled on the orders of the Supreme Court and allotments were made according to the waiting list.

Meanwhile, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Awaisi told the House that work on the ML-1 section from Karachi to Hyderabad would be started soon which will reduce the danger of accidents and will save time.

He informed that initially ML-1 project was proposed from Karachi to Peshawar which feasibility study cost 9.2 billion Dollars.

Usman said the railway track was in dilapidated condition from Karachi to Sukkur which needed to be upgraded.

He added that Pakistan Railways was turning into a profitable institution due to the government's effective policies, however, there was a huge burden of salaries and pensions.

He stated that the historical Samma Satta Junction is being restored to its original beauty, with two stations reinstalled at the junction.

