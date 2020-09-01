UrduPoint.com
Action Taken Against Illegal Encroachments In Kalasha Valley

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Various encroachments and illegal construction were demolished in Kalash valley to preserve its cultural heritage on the directions of Archeology and Museums department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Various encroachments and illegal construction were demolished in Kalash valley to preserve its cultural heritage on the directions of Archeology and Museums department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Green Pakistan Hotel, an illegally constructed hotel in Karakal area (Chitral) has been demolished by District Administration.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmad started the anti-encroachment drive on the request of Director Archeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the Directions by Secretary KP Archeology and Museums Abid Majeed, anti-encroachment drive will continue against illegal constructions in Kalash Valley.

Abid Majeed said that Kalash Valley has a unique structural heritage and no stone will be left unturned to preserve and safeguard this historical valley.

He said Kalash Valley carries an immense historical value and reserves great importance in the context of its culture and history, he added.

He appreciated the efforts by Deputy Commisioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmad in this regard.

Kalash Valley has archeological and historical significance and the measures have been taken to preserve the unique architecture of Kalash, he added.

