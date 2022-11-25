UrduPoint.com

Action Taken Against Illegal Fishing In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Action taken against illegal fishing in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Fisheries Department of Balochistan on Friday detained another two trawler arresting 16 people on suspicion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

Director General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran told the newsmen that as many as 16 people have been detained during the action of the Fisheries Department.

"The patrolling team is working day and night within its ambit to keep eye on the illegal fishing," he said and stressed that those involved in illegal fishing would not be spared.

