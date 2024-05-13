Action taken against illegal gas filling in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A team of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken stern action against the elements involved in illegal gas filling in Bahawalpur.

A team of OGRA headed by their Director, Muhammad Iqbal conducted a raid at several outlets where LPG gas was being filled in domestic gas cylinders illegally.

The team has confiscated equipment used in LPG gas filling. The team has sealed off four illegal gas filling stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal said that OGRA had launched a campaign against the illegal filling of LPG.

He said safety measures were not adopted in gas filling at illegal gas stations.