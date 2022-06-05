Action taken against illegal selling of fertilizers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab government, effective measures were being taken to ensure availability of agricultural fertilizers on fixed rates at allotted fixed points.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates were actively working in the field to provide all possible relief to the farmers and landowners.

During the ongoing operations in this regard, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Muhammad Qasim Mehboob Janjua along with his team conducted a surprise inspection of agricultural fertilizer shops in Och Sharif area of Ahmadpur East.

The records of sale of fertilizers were not properly compiled and fertilizers were being sold at places other than the designated cell points. They immediately sealed the 9 fertilizer shops and arrested the persons on the spot.

The case was registered in the concerned police station.