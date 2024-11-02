Action taken against land mafia in Cholistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Teams of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Bahawalpur have launched action to get vacated the government land, occupied by the mafia in Cholistan.

Official sources said that teams, led by senior officials, took action against the land mafia in different localities in Cholistan including Chak No. 149/DNB, Chak No. 151/DNB, Chak No. 152/DNB, Chak No. 153/DNB, Chak No. 154/DNB, Chak No. 155/DNB, Chak No. 156/DNB and Chak No. 157/DNB.

“Over 5,000 kanals of land have been reclaimed from the land mafia during the current campaign,” said CDA Bahawalpur Colonization Officer Rana Shafeeq.

He said that under the supervision of Managing Director Syed Tarique Bukhari, teams of CDA had been continuing campaign against land mafia in all areas of Cholistan to get vacated the government land. He added that no one was allowed to use Cholistan land until he or she was allotted piece of land by the CDA for cultivation of crops.