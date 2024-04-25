Action Taken Against Officers Not Recovering 85% Tax: Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Punjab Secretary Masood Mukhtar has said that action has been taken against the officers who did not meet the target of 85% taxes recovery across the province
He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation office Sargodha Division, here on Thursday.
The Secretary said that Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) would have to go to the field themselves whereas the recovery of district Khushab and district Bhakkar would be monitored closely.
He said that he had already issued clear instructions to the divisional directors and ETOs of all districts to meet the recovery targets given by the government up to 100% in all circumstances. "All districts are required to recover 85% of their target in May", he instructed.
He said that the districts whose recovery was not as per the target had been directed to monitor the recovery of ETOs of their respective districts on a daily basis. The Secretary said that the general holdup was being made effective against the vehicle owners who did not pay tax across the province so that the recovery target could be completed in time.
On the occasion, the Director Sargodha apprised that Rs 859.8 millions had been collected from the four districts and deposited in the national treasury.
He told that more than Rs 492.5 million had been collected from Sargodha district, 166.2 million from Khushab district, 116.4 m from Mianwali district and more than 84.7 million from Bhakkar district.
