Action Taken Against Profiteers In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A Special Price Control Magistrate visited bazaars and markets and imposed fines against profiteers for violation of the fixed price list of essential items.

Special Price Control Magistrate, Muhammad Khalid Channar visited markets in the Ahmadpuri Gate area where he inspected price lists.

He found a few shopkeepers involved in profiteering as they were found selling out items while violating the fixed price list provided by the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office.

The Price Control Magistrate imposed fines against the profiteer worth thousands of rupees. He warned of more action if the profiteers did not stop profiteering.

