Action taken against public transporters for charging excessive fares

Sindh Minister for Transports Syed Owais Shah on Friday said that action has been taken against the inter-city public trasporters on receiving excessive fares from passenger

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Transports Syed Owais Shah on Friday said that action has been taken against the inter-city public trasporters on receiving excessive fares from passengers.

He said that Sindh Government have handed-down the fare amounting over Rs 115,000 to over 230 passangers from the transporters, said a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that the violators were also impose over Rs 100,000 fine on violation of route-permit and installation of CNG cylinder in the passengers vehicles.

He also directed the Regional Secretary Transport - Hyderabad to take action on Hyderabad-to-Karachi route againstreceiving excessive fares from passengers.