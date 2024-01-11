Open Menu

Action Taken Against Transporters For Overcharging In S.Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Action taken against transporters for overcharging in S.Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The district administration South Waziristan Upper is taking solid measures to extend relief to citizens.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ladha Sher Bahadur on Thursday paid a visit to several bus terminals to examine facilities and ensure implementation of officially notified fares for different cities.

According to the district administration, the AAC undertook the visit in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan to extend relief to people by ensuring compliance by the public transporters in the wake of a reduction in fares following a decrease in prices of fuel.

He met with owners of transports and inquired from passengers about facilities and fares.

He directed the transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He said the district administration would continue taking action against violators who undermine initiatives the government takes for the welfare of the masses.

