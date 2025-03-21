Open Menu

Action Taken Against Unauthorized Deductions From Ramadan Package In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Action taken against unauthorized deductions from Ramadan Package in Tank

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khattak visited various retailer points in Tank following complaints of unauthorized deductions from the financial aid provided under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ramadan Package On Friday.

Under this package, deserving individuals are entitled to receive Rs. 10,000 from the provincial government. However, reports emerged that some retailers were unlawfully deducting Rs. 200 from each beneficiary. Acting promptly, the Deputy Commissioner personally visited the retailer points, gathered information directly from the public, and assessed the situation.

DC Tanveer Khattak assured that strict action would be taken against retailers involved in these unauthorized deductions.

He emphasized that all available resources would be utilized to ease the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries and ensure a smooth disbursement process.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner monitored several points, listened to the concerns of the beneficiaries, and engaged with the retailers to understand their challenges. He issued immediate instructions to remove any obstacles hindering the smooth distribution of financial aid.

The district administration has intensified its monitoring efforts to ensure the transparent implementation of the Ramadan Package, guaranteeing that beneficiaries receive their full entitlement without any deductions.

Recent Stories

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

16 minutes ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

26 minutes ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

41 minutes ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

2 hours ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

2 hours ago
 Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
 Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

3 hours ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan