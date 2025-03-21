Action Taken Against Unauthorized Deductions From Ramadan Package In Tank
Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khattak visited various retailer points in Tank following complaints of unauthorized deductions from the financial aid provided under the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ramadan Package On Friday.
Under this package, deserving individuals are entitled to receive Rs. 10,000 from the provincial government. However, reports emerged that some retailers were unlawfully deducting Rs. 200 from each beneficiary. Acting promptly, the Deputy Commissioner personally visited the retailer points, gathered information directly from the public, and assessed the situation.
DC Tanveer Khattak assured that strict action would be taken against retailers involved in these unauthorized deductions.
He emphasized that all available resources would be utilized to ease the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries and ensure a smooth disbursement process.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner monitored several points, listened to the concerns of the beneficiaries, and engaged with the retailers to understand their challenges. He issued immediate instructions to remove any obstacles hindering the smooth distribution of financial aid.
The district administration has intensified its monitoring efforts to ensure the transparent implementation of the Ramadan Package, guaranteeing that beneficiaries receive their full entitlement without any deductions.
