Action taken against wedding function organisers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbul, along with police, conducted a raid and halted a walima function, being held at the rooftop of a local mosque in Pulli Topkhaana locality of Sialkot Cantt here Saturday night.

According to police, groom Azeem was holding his Walima function at the rooftop of a local mosque, violating the ban imposed by the Punjab government.

Police arrested groom Azeem and some other wedding guests and registered a case.